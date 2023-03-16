Toshakhana case: Imran Khan’s undertaking on court appearance submitted

ISLAMABAD: Toshakhana case against the PTI chairman Imran Khan resumed in the District and Sesions Court Islamabad on Thursday, ARY News reported.

Imran Khan’s counsel Khawaja Haris read the Islamabad High Court’s decision in the court hearing, presided over by Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal.

“The court has yet to receive the high court’s decision,” judge said. “The issue can be resolved within a second, where is Imran Khan,” the judge remarked. “When Imran Khan appeared in the court in person,” he said. “Where is the statement on oath,” he asked.

The court in the federal capital had issued Imran’s arrest warrants and ordered the police to arrest Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman in the Toshakhana case over his non-appearance.

“Is it necessary to arrest and produce Imran Khan in the court,” Khawaja Haris questioned.

“We want him to appear in court,” Judge remarked. “Why he is not appearing,” he asked. “Imran Khan has to assist not resist as per the law,” judge said. “He should not create a scene by resisting,” judge observed.

“The court order should not be affected by an illegal act, the high court decision read”.

“It would not have an issue in case of the bailable warrants. The warrants are non-bailable,” judge remarked. “Your arguments are for bailable arrest warrants,” the court further said.

“It is the world’s most expensive warrant, why it happened,” judge remarked. “It was the government’s mistake,” Khawaja Haris replied. “I am on the side of the law, and myself calling the act as condemnable. It could not be redressed,” Imran’s lawyer said. “The petitioner has also realized that it would not have happened,” the counsel said.

“Imran Khan had to appear in court and the matter would have end,” judge said.

“Imran Khan has given an undertaking to appear before the court,” lawyer said. “Millions of rupees funds of the poor country spent unnecessarily,” judge remarked.

“The government should not have attacked. Policemen of the entire province brought to Zaman Park,” lawyer said.

“The warrants are non-bailable, how could we amend in warrant at this moment,” court said. “Warrants could either be cancelled or implemented. Tell me why it was resisted, and several millions of rupees spent. It was public money. The action would have resisted peacefully with placards. All problems would have solved if Imran Khan appeared in court. Police could not sit by folding hands, if the production date have some time,” the court remarked.

“The IHC has also asked for a middle ground. The arrest is not necessary, if the court deems the surety as genuine,” Khawaja Haris said.

Imran Khan’s undertaking that he would appear in the court on the date of hearing was submitted to the court.

The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday disposed off a petition filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) seeking cancellation of arrest warrants issued for party chairman Imran Khan in Toshakhana case.

The IHC directed Imran Khan to submit the undertaking, wherein he should assure that he would appear in the trial court in March 18 hearing.

In the judgement, the IHC said that the trial court should decide on the former premier’s undertaking in accordance with the law and upheld the trial court’s order in the case.

The PTI had filed the petition after police reached Zaman Park to arrest the PTI Chairman in Toshakhana case.

