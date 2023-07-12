Toshakhana details reveal Asif Zardari received gifts worth $1.5m

ISLAMABAD: Toshakhana details revealed names of several politicians with PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari topping the list by receiving gifts worth $1.5 million, ARY News reported.

As per details, the former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi received an annual average of $0.9 million from Toshakhana and if he had completed his tenure, he would have topped the list.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is in second spot with $0.72 million while the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo has received gifts from Toshakhana worth $0.52 million.

Furthermore, former PM Shaukat Aziz paid received Toshakhana gifts worth $0.38 million, and the annual average of gifts received by PM Shehbaz Sharif is $7600.

Earlier, the federal government declassified the Toshakhana records and uploaded the 466-page data from 2002 to 2023 on the Cabinet Division’s website.

Those who acquired gifts from Toshakhana include former presidents, prime ministers, ministers, and government officers.

The names that appeared in the publicized Toshakhan records included Pervez Musharraf, Shaukat Aziz, Yousaf Raza Gillani, Nawaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Arif Alvi, and Shehbaz Sharif.

Established in 1974, the Tosha­khana is a department under the administrative control of the Cabinet Division and stores precious gifts given to rulers, parliamentarians, bureaucrats, and officials by heads of other governments and states and foreign dignitaries.

The Toshakhana controversy caught media attention after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman was accused of hiding details of the gifts he received during his tenure in the government.