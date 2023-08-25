Toshakhana: IHC to deliver verdict on PTI chief’s plea on Monday

ISLAMABAD: In a recent development, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) adjourned the hearing till Monday [August 25] on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman’s plea to strike down his sentence in the Toshakhana case, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the details, the bench at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) – headed by Justice Amir Farooq – postponed the hearing on the plea to suspend PTI chairman’s sentence, as the election commission’s lawyer, Amjad Parvez, failed to appear before the court due to illness.

During the proceedings, the Chief Justice expressed his discontent with the actions of the trial court, asserting that they were in error.

The PTI Chairman’s lawyer, Sardar Latif Khosa, raised concerns about the former prime minister’s detention, he questioned, “whether he [PTI chief] would be kept in custody for an additional three days?”

READ: IHC adjourns PTI chief’s plea challenging Toshakhana verdict

Khosa emphasized that they would not attend the court if such practices persisted, urging the court to take whatever action they deemed necessary.

Latif Khosa urged the court to consider suspending the sentence immediately. He suggested that if the court found the arguments satisfactory on Monday, they could then decide whether to send Imran Khan back to jail.

Considering the election commission’s advocate Amjad Parvez illness, the court accepted the request for adjournment and postponed the hearing till Monday.