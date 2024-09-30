Toshakhana-II case: PTI founder, Bushra Bibi’s bail plea rejected

RAWALPINDI: A special judge central on Monday rejected the post-arrest bail pleas of former prime minister Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana-II case, ARY News reported.

The pleas were heard by Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand at Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi.

Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi were both present at the special court established inside Adiala Jail.

On July 13, Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi were arrested in a fresh National Accountability Bureau (NAB) reference related to Toshakhana, hours after their acquittal in the Iddat case.

The NAB team headed by Deputy Director Mohsin Haroon arrested Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi from the Adiala Jail.

READ: PTI founder, Bushra Bibi ‘arrested’ in new Toshakhana case

The development came after the Islamabad district and sessions court accepted the appeals filed by former prime minister Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi against their conviction in the Iddat case.

The couple was sentenced to seven years in prison and awarded a fine of Rs500,000 each, in February earlier this year after a trial court found their nikah to be fraudulent.

The verdict clears the last existing legal hurdle keeping the deposed prime minister in jail. His sentences in the two Toshakhana cases were suspended while he was acquitted by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in the cipher case.