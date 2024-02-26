Toshakhana: NAB served notice against PTI founder, Bushra Bibi’s conviction

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday noticed National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on pleas of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi against conviction in the Toshakhana case, ARY News reported.
The pleas of the PTI founder and Bushra Bibi were taken up by a two-member bench of IHC CJ Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb.
The IHC has sought a reply graft-buster body on PTI founder and Bushra Bibi’s pleas by Thursday (February 29).
Former prime minister and PTI founder and his wife Bushra Bibi moved Islamabad High Court against their conviction in the Toshakhana case, earlier this month.
On January 31, an Accountability Court (AC) awarded 14 years each imprisonment to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and his wife Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana case.
The verdict was pronounced by AC Judge Muhammad Bashir. PTI founder and his wife were also disqualified from holding any public office for 10 years.
The judge also slapped a fine of Rs787 million.