Toshakhana: NAB served notice against PTI founder, Bushra Bibi’s conviction

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday noticed National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on pleas of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi against conviction in the Toshakhana case, ARY News reported.

The pleas of the PTI founder and Bushra Bibi were taken up by a two-member bench of IHC CJ Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb.

The IHC has sought a reply graft-buster body on PTI founder and Bushra Bibi’s pleas by Thursday (February 29).

Former prime minister and PTI founder and his wife Bushra Bibi moved Islamabad High Court against their conviction in the Toshakhana case, earlier this month.