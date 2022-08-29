Toshakhana reference: ECP directs Imran Khan to submit record by Sep 7

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has directed Imran Khan to submit record of his assets in toshakhana reference filed against him by Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, ARY NEWS reported.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja led the proceedings of the case with Khalid Ishaq representing the National Assembly secretariat and Barrister Gohar pleading case on behalf of Imran Khan.

“We were not able to submit record owing to engagements during a FIA case,” he said. “This is only a matter of record. Why is it taking so much time?” the CEC asked and directed him to submit the record before the next hearing on September 07.

Imran Khan is facing disqualification reference for allegedly hiding Toshakhana gifts.

During the last hearing, the Election Commission of Pakistan rejected Imran Khan’s counsel’s plea to grant a three-week time for submission of answer in Toshkhana reference.

At the outset of the hearing, Gohar Khan informed the country’s supreme electoral body that they require time to get documents of assets declaration. We are reviewing whether has someone declared iPhone and watches in his assets declaration or not.

Imran Khan’s counsel pleaded the ECP to grant three-week time to submit answer in Toshakhana reference, while the plea was rejected by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The hearing was adjourned until August 29.

