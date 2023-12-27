Toshakhana: SC rejects PTI founder’s plea for immediate hearing against his conviction

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday rejected a request to fix the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder’s plea against his conviction in the Toshakhana case during winter vacations, ARY News reported.

As per details, the PTI founder moved SC for an immediate hearing of the plea related to the suspension of his conviction in the Toshakhana case.

However, the plea was turned down by Acting CJP, Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, citing the non-availability of a three-member bench during winter vacations.

The plea will be taken after winter vacations, he remarked.

On August 5, a trial court sentenced the former prime minister to three years in prison after he was found guilty of graft in the Toshakhana case.

Following his conviction, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified the former prime minister for five years under Section 167 of the Elections Act, 2017.

However, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on August 28 suspended the sentence awarded to the PTI founder in the Toshakhana case but his conviction and disqualification remain intact.

Later, PTI founder moved to Islamabad High Court (IHC) for rectification of its August 28 order, by suspending the judgment on August 5 passed by the trial court.