Toshakhana verdict: PTI to challenge Imran Khan’s disqualification

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday announced to challenge Imran Khan’s disqualification in the Toshakhana reference in Islamabad High Court (IHC), ARY News reported.

This was announced by PTI secretary general Asad Umar in a post shared on his official Twitter handle.

فیصلہ کورٹ میں چیلنج ہو گا. مائنس عمران خان کا خواب انشاءاللہ کبھی نہیں پورا ہو گا — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) October 21, 2022

Meanwhile, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry, speaking to the media outside the ECP, asked the public to come out of their homes “for their rights”.

“Today is the beginning of the revolution. ECP’s ruling a slap on the face of 220 million people,” he said.

Fawad Chaudhry further alleged that the ECP verdict was “written by Nawaz Sharif and signed by his servants.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) today disqualified former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana reference under Article 63(I).

IMRAN KHAN DISQUALIFIED IN TOSHAKHANA REFERENCE BY ECP

The ECP ruled that Imran Khan submitted a false affidavit and was found involved in corrupt practices and ordered to register criminal cases against the PTI chairman.

The ECP’s verdict further said that some of the gifts retained from Toshakhana were concealed in his assets.

A five-member bench of the ECP, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja reserved the verdict on September 19 in the Toshakhana reference against former premier Imran Khan.

