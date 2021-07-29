Total lockdown in a city no solution to Covid-19 pandemic: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Total lockdown in a city is not solution to the rampaging Covid-19 pandemic, head of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Asad Umar said here in a press briefing.

The Sindh government is proactively taking steps to curb spread of the coronavirus, Federal Minister for Planning and Development said on Thursday.

“As and when the lockdown restrictions ease, the virus rapidly spreads,” Umar said. “Proper enforcement and compliance of the SOPs could help in success against the pandemic,” NCOC head said.

Umar assured every possible cooperation to the government of Sindh for implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) in the province including deployment of military troops and Rangers.

NCOC chief said that vaccination is the only solution to get rid of the pandemic. “Vaccination drive is ongoing in all parts of Pakistan. We have set a new record of maximum vaccination by administering over 8.5 Lac vaccine shots in a day, yesterday,” Umar said.

Punjab made maximum vaccination record yesterday with inoculating around five Lac people, which is maximum record in a day for the province, Asad Umar said.

“Sindh administered 1.69 Lac vaccines on Wednesday, which is also the maximum record for the province,” he said. All provinces have set new records of maximum vaccination yesterday, the federal minister said.

“We are eyeing to attain the target of one million vaccination in the country in a day,” he said.

The National Command and Operation Centre chief also said that 31st August will be the last date for workers of the hotels and restaurants, employees of the train service, public transport, government offices and those working at shops and markets to get vaccinated. “After this deadline the un-vaccinated people will not be allowed to work,” he announced.