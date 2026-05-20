One of nature’s most spectacular phenomena, the total solar eclipse, will not be visible from Earth forever.

Scientists confirm that the Moon is slowly moving away from Earth, which will eventually lead to the end of total solar eclipses.

A total solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes directly between the Sun and Earth, completely blocking the Sun’s light.

Due to this position, Moon casts a dark shadow referred to as the path of totality over a localised region of Earth.

The moon is moving away from the Earth at a rate of 3.8 centimeters per year, according to decades of measurements using laser light reflected off mirrors left on the moon by Apollo astronauts.

Over the course of time, this insignificant shift will fundamentally change the Earth-Moon geometry.

Due to this, the Moon will appear progressively smaller in the sky, which makes it unable to completely block the Sun’s disk.

Due to this, a total solar eclipse won’t be happening. For now, the total solar eclipse will reportedly occur on August 12, 2026.

On the basis of current astronomical projections, Earth will witness its final total solar eclipse in roughly 600 million to 1 billion years from now.

He added, “Even if that doesn’t happen, just to make people aware that the danger is often because we never know. It’d always put balloons or other children’s birthdays before.”