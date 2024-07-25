Tough decisions taken to revive Pakistan’s economy: PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif said that the incumbent government had to make tough decisions to revive the economy and save the country from falling into default at the cost of their politics, ARY News reported.

The prime minister passed these remarks while talking to members of the National and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assemblies on Thursday who called on at the PM House.

PM Shehbaz said the government is converting agricultural tubewells to solar energy across the country which he said would help develop the agriculture sector, increase the cultivation land, and save billions of dollars in terms of imported fuel.

He said that recently, the government has announced big relief in electricity bills for poor and middle-class people.

The prime minister also announced the formation of a committee, chaired by the Deputy PM, to find sustainable solutions to the problems faced by the elected representatives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

PM Shehbaz assured the lawmakers that the development of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly the merged districts, is the top priority of the government.

Assuring the provision of standard health and education facilities in the merged districts, the prime minister said the government would establish Danish Schools in the area to provide international standard quality education to the local students.

The prime minister also emphasised the need to stop electricity theft, promote solar energy, and provide relief to the poor and middle class.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Eng. Ameer Muqam, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi, and other high-ranking officials.