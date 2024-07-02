Tourist ‘glass train’ to run between Rawalpindi, Murree

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has approved launch tourist glass train project between Rawalpindi and Murree in a bid to promote tourism in the region.

The approval was granted in a meeting chaired by chief minister in Murree to beautify the popular hill station.

The government will hire the services of the international consultants to execute the glass train project.

The chef minister also approved various other projects for development, beautification of Murree.

A decision was also made to remove high-rise hotel buildings obstructing the natural scenery of Mall Road Rawalpindi.

The construction and expansion of old Rawalpindi-Murree-Kashmir Road was approved.

Furthermore, the government has decided to remove hotels around the GPO chowk and restore all old buildings.

Hundreds of thousands of people from across the country visit the hill station every year.