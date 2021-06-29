Tourist shoots Markhor in Chitral, FIR registered

PESHAWAR: An endangered Markhor was shot at and injured by a tourist in the scenic valley of Chitral, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Officials of the KP wildlife department relayed that the animal fell into a river near the Garam Chasma road after being hit by a bullet. It was rescued from the river after hectic efforts, they added.

Taking to Twitter, KP MPA Faisal Amin Khan said a first information report (FIR) has been registered at the Chitral police station against the culprits and all-out efforts will be made to nab them.

He was replying to a tweet that shared a social media user’s post which read: “Today, I was at “Shahr e Sham” Chitral with our guests to see the beautiful and innocent Markhors come down to river every afternoon.”

“While coming back, we came across this painful scene of firing a Markhor.. Two local boys were there, they told us that tourists from down district in a corolla shot down this Markhor while [it was] drinking water.”