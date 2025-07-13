Tourist swept away, 3 injured as car falls into Kunhar River

BALAKOT: A tourist was swept away while three others were injured after their car plunged into the Kunhar River in Balakot on Sunday, police said.

The incident occured near Bhonja area of Faridabad. According to police, all four tourists belong to Gujranwala.

Local residents managed to rescue three individuals in injured condition from the river, while one person was swept away by the current. A search operation is underway to recover the missing tourist.

Upon receiving the alert, a Rescue 1122 team from the Kawai station immediately reached the scene. The injured were provided initial medical assistance and later shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Authorities have confirmed that efforts are ongoing to locate the missing tourist.

Earlier, the Provincial Inspection Team has submitted a 63-page inquiry report on the recent Swat flood tragedy to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, highlighting serious lapses in preparedness, coordination, and response.

The report exposes systemic failures in handling such emergencies and recommends corrective actions. It identifies several government officials and departments as negligent, urging disciplinary action against those responsible.

Following the report, the Chief Minister has approved disciplinary measures. Departments including the District Administration, Irrigation, Local Government, and Rescue 1122 have been instructed to initiate legal proceedings within 60 days. Additionally, departments identified for systemic shortcomings must implement corrective measures within 30 days, including issuing new protocols and regulatory frameworks.