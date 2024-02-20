Tourists stuck at Changla Street after heavy snowfall

ABBOTTABAD: A snowfall in Nathiagali and Galiyat has left several tourists stranded at Changla Street in the mountainous regions, ARY News reported.

As per reports, slippery roads are also increasing the tourists’ miseries as long queues of vehicles can be seen. Tourists from different corners of Pakistan come in large numbers especially in snowfall season.

A spokesman of the Galiyat Development Authority (GDA) said that in the operation, many tourists were rescued. He said that tourists stuck in more 10 than vehicles were also rescued.

Separately, Rawalpindi traffic police issued a new advisory and comprehensive plan to regulate traffic and facilitate the tourists during snowfall in Murree.

Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Taimoor Khan asked the tourists to be more careful while driving as the roads are slippery due to snowfall. The Chief Traffic Officer said that given the current situation in Murree, tourists should choose a good and fully equipped vehicle.

Taimoor Khan said that traffic flow is expected to slow down due to snow and rain. The Chief Traffic Officer said that only licensed divers have been allowed to enter Murree.

Taimoor Khan also advised the tourists to use chains on tires and bring extra warm clothes for their stay in Murree.

Earlier an emergency Help Line 051-9269200 was also introduced for facilitating the tourists.

The citizens, having complaints, could contact the police round the clock, the police said. The help Line center is also serving as a control room from where all possible facilities are being provided to the tourists. The police said that all efforts are being made to cope with any untoward situation.

Meanwhile, Astore Valley Road has also been blocked and closed for traffic for the past 24 hours due to rain, snowfall, and land sliding. District Administration maintained that the Public Works Department has cleared some part of the road.