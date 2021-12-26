Tourists throng Ziarat to enjoy snowfall

ZIARAT: Hordes of tourists are enjoying seasons’ first snowfall in Balochistan’s Ziarat, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Tourists in large number reach Ziarat to enjoy the snowfall, causing problems of residence due to rush in the area.

Seeing the situation of tourists, the government’s owned guest houses in the area have also been opened for the general public. Meanwhile, heavy machinery has reached the area in case of any road blocking, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said.

Earlier this week, the severity of cold in Skardu and adjoining areas increased drastically as residents experienced the first winter snowfall.

After the snowfall, the road connections of the 40 per cent upper areas are disconnected with Skardu, while the flights of Pakistan International Airlines have been cancelled.

The MET office has said that the snowfall will continue till night, while the mercury has dropped down to -9 in Skardu. -5 was recorded in Astore, while the mercury was recorded at -4 in Malam Jabba and Bagrot.