TOWIE Star Jake Hall Passes Away at 35 After Freak Accident in Spain

Reality TV star Jake Hall, best known for his appearances on The Only Way Is Essex (TOWIE), has sadly passed away at the age of 35.

The British celebrity was found dead at a villa in Santa Margalida, Majorca, following a night out partying with friends.

According to reports, Hall suffered fatal head injuries after smashing into a glass door at the villa. Witnesses told investigators he had been out partying all night and decided to continue the party back at the rented property, where he became agitated, possibly due to alcohol and other substances.

Hall’s ex-partner, Misse Beqiri, shared a statement expressing her focus on supporting their 8-year-old daughter, River, during this devastating time.

“At this time, Misse’s focus is on supporting and protecting their child as they come to terms with this devastating loss,” her representative said.

The reality star had recently shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, saying “Life is bollocks sometimes but I’m gonna try remember the good things — looking through things — I’m just making art — in many forms”.

Tributes have poured in from friends and fans, including fellow TOWIE stars and celebrities like DJ Fat Tony and Blue’s Antony Costa.

The investigation into Hall’s death is ongoing, with the Spanish Civil Guard leading the inquiry.