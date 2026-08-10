Toxic cast salary breakdown: How much are Yash, Kiara Advani, and Nayanthara earning?

Following the release of the trailer for Geetu Mohandas’s action thriller Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, unconfirmed media reports have surfaced revealing the estimated salaries of its star-studded ensemble cast.

Led by KGF star Yash, alongside prominent actresses Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth, the multilingual film features some of the highest paychecks in recent Indian cinema.

Yash Commands Top Tier Pay as Lead, Writer, and Producer

Kannada superstar Yash, who plays the lead character Raya, remains in a financial league of his own. Reports estimate his base fee between ₹50 crore and ₹150 crore.

However, comparing Yash’s salary directly to his female co-stars doesn’t tell the full story. Beyond acting, he also took on a multi-hyphenate role as a co-writer alongside director Geetu Mohandas.

In addition, Yash has a production stake in the film through his banner Monster Mind Creations, which is co-producing with KVN Productions. Because of this, a large portion of his earnings comes from backend profit-sharing rather than a flat acting fee alone.

Kiara Advani Receives a Major Pay Hike

Kiara Advani, playing Nadia, reportedly secured a ₹15 crore paycheck for Toxic.

This new deal marks a 114% salary increase for her. Compared to the reported ₹5 crore to ₹7 crore she earned for films like Game Changer, the ₹15 crore paycheck is a huge jump and reflects her rising demand in both Hindi cinema and South Indian films.

The fee also puts her in the top tier of actresses. At ₹15 crore, she’s now earning at a level on par with or above South Indian superstar Nayanthara, making her one of the highest-paid female leads in the ensemble cast.

Nayanthara and Supporting Cast Compensation

Nayanthara, often called the “Lady Superstar” of South Indian cinema, plays Ganga and is reportedly charging between ₹12 crore and ₹18 crore — a fee that matches her status as one of India’s most bankable leading ladies.

Rukmini Vasanth takes on the role of Mellisa and is said to be earning ₹3 crore to ₹5 crore for the part.

Meanwhile, Huma Qureshi and Tara Sutaria, who portray Elizabeth and Rebecca in the crime syndicate storyline, are both being paid in the ₹2 crore to ₹3 crore range for their key supporting roles.

Fast Facts: Reported Cast Salaries for ‘Toxic’

Yash (Role: Raya): Estimated ₹50 crore to ₹150 crore ($6M – $18M approx.), plus backend profit sharing.

Kiara Advani (Role: Nadia): Estimated ₹15 crore ($1.8M approx.), marking a reported 114% fee hike.

Nayanthara (Role: Ganga): Estimated ₹12 crore to ₹18 crore ($1.4M – $2.1M approx.).

Rukmini Vasanth (Role: Mellisa): Estimated ₹3 crore to ₹5 crore.

Huma Qureshi (Role: Elizabeth): Estimated ₹2 crore to ₹3 crore.

Tara Sutaria (Role: Rebecca): Estimated ₹2 crore to ₹3 crore.

Release Date and Project Overview

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is a period action thriller set against a dark underworld backdrop. Shot simultaneously in Kannada and English, the film is scheduled for a global theatrical release on August 26, 2026.