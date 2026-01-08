Toxic first teaser: Yash unveils his darkest role yet as Raya

The first teaser for Toxic is giving fans a chilling glimpse into its dark and gory world.

On Thursday, January 8, the makers of the much-awaited gangster film Toxic unveiled the film’s first teaser as a special surprise on Yash’s 40th birthday.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the teaser introduces Yash in a fierce new avatar as Raya. The nearly 3 minutes teaser opens with a funeral scene before cutting to a tense sequence of a family leaving the cemetery. Moments later, a car arrives at the location, setting the stage for what follows.

Inside the vehicle, the teaser briefly shows an intimate moment before Raya steps out, emerging shirtless and slipping into a black overcoat.

He is seen smoking a cigar before turning violently on the grieving family, opening fire without hesitation. The clip ends with Yash delivering the chilling line, “Daddy’s home.”

“Get a good look at your danger – Introducing RAYA…,” the makers captioned the teaser.

Fans quickly flooded the comments section, with many comparing the tone to Hollywood gangster films.

Toxic is a period gangster film produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under their respective banners, KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations.

Geetu and Yash co-wrote the film, which also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Akshay Oberoi, Sudev Nair and Rukmini Vasanth. Toxic will be released in theatres on March 19.