'Toxic' garners attention as it is suspected to be AI generated

The promotional release for Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has made headlines by Yash. The film features Tara Sutaria’s character, Rebecca, to is also artificially generated.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film is set for release on March 19, 2026. It continued to gain attention as discussions around the authenticity of the poster intensified across social platforms.

Recently, the film’s official Instagram and social feeds unveiled Tara Sutaria’s first look as Rebecca, adding to the series of character posters that previously introduced Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi and Nayanthara. While the images were meant to build excitement, reactions quickly shifted as users began scrutinising the visuals.

Many social media users argued that certain elements of the poster, especially the way Sutaria is holding a revolver, appear “off” or unnatural, triggering speculation that the artwork may have relied heavily on AI generation.

One Reddit thread shared by fans highlighted that the background and the hand-to-gun grip looked “weird” and “pretty much proves its AI,” with critics pointing to irregularities in lighting and anatomy. X posts also echoed similar sentiments, with one user writing, “All posters of this movie are AI-generated. Just look at how she is holding a revolver,” while another simply asked, “Is this really official?” before accepting the reveal.

In defence, people also argued the styled imagery aligned with Toxic’s gritty, period gangster aesthetic, noting that many fans are still excited about the dramatic shift in Sutaria’s onscreen persona. Some praise the visuals’ “different” vibe and their departure from conventional film posters, remarking that the unique approach may be intentional rather than a technical flaw.

Despite the online chatter, the Toxic team has not released an official statement addressing claims of artificial generation. The poster was shared by the film’s production house and star Yash, emphasising Tara Sutaria’s role in the story.

The ensemble project also features Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi and Nayanthara in prominent roles alongside Yash, with the narrative set in a dark, immersive universe filled with complex character arcs.

The film, produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, is slated for a wide theatrical release on March 19, 2026, in multiple languages, coinciding with major festive holidays.