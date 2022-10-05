Toxic gas kills four workers in Nawabshah pickle factory basement

NAWABSHAH: Four workers of a factory died by inhaling toxic gas while going downstairs to the basement of the premises, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Two sons and a father were among four victims died by the lethal gas in the incident at a pickle factory in Hashim Town area of Nawabshah, police said.

The victims named Nasir, his two sons Danish and Salman and another factory worker Qasim, according to police.

According to eyewitness account, the workers gone to the downstairs in the basement one after another for helping their colleagues in distress. The workers lost their senses one after another, as the cellar was filled with hazardous gas, which killed them in the tragic incident.

