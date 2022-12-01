Toxic gas leak kills minor girl in Karachi

Karachi: A minor girl died while a woman and four other children fainted at their home in Azam Basti on Thursday, following what is believed to be a heavy spray of pesticides at their home.

According to police, the incident occurred due to an excessive quantity of strong pesticides in the room.

Police said the family used pesticides in a locked room and opened it last evening for cleaning after a gap of two days.

They said when they entered the house they found it to be densely filled with some gas and children lying collapsed on their beds.

The age of affected children is varying between 3.5 – 10 years while the deceased girl was identified as Richel Dakhtar Shehzad.

The other children were identified as Christina, Peter, Isreal and Friestina.

The body of the minor girl was shifted to Jinnah Hospital Karachi while other children were admitted to National Institute of Diseases hospital.

