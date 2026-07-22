Toxic producer Venkat Narayan promises audiences will love Yash’s new movie

Producer Venkat K. Narayan of the movie Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups is quite optimistic that viewers will enjoy the movie when it opens in theaters on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, with Yash playing the lead role.

Loudly praising the upcoming film, producer Venkat K. Narayan told Gulte:

“Toxic is a very ambitious film. The scale is different, the grandeur is different, and the way of storytelling is very different. I am 100 percent sure that once audiences experience it in theaters, they will love it and appreciate what we have presented.”

“What is going to excite audiences is what has already been revealed. Toxic is a fairytale meant only for grown-ups,” the producer continued.

Geetu Mohandas is the co-writer and director of the action thriller Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, which focuses on a father-son feud saga. In addition to Yash, important roles are played by Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, and Rukmini Vasanth. Additionally, Amit Tiwari, Sudev Nair, Akshay Oberoi, and a number of others are part of the cast lineup.

Ravi Basrur composed the background score for the movie, while the Anbariv duo choreographed several scenes. International action choreographer J.J. Perry directed multiple action sequences, and well-known cinematographer Rajeev Ravi captured the visuals.

The movie will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada, as well as English.

Tanishk Bagchi, Arslan Nizami, and Faheem Abdullah composed the film’s latest single, “Manamohaka,” which was recently released by the producers.

Toxic was originally slated to arrive in cinemas on March 19, 2026, but it was later rescheduled for June 4. The launch was subsequently postponed again to secure a more advantageous global release window.