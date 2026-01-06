Toxic: Rukmini Vasanth’s first look goes viral

The team behind Yash’s Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-ups has announced Rukmini Vasanth as “Mellisa,” continuing a role-driven rollout that has made the production one of the most eagerly awaited releases of 2026.

The reveal billboard presents Vasanth in a 1960s party setting, following previous character reveals for Kiara Advani as Nadia, Huma Qureshi as Elizabeth, Nayanthara as Ganga, and Tara Sutaria as Rebecca. The image shows Mellisa navigating joyous surroundings with determined focus, portraying a character who maintains her cool in the face of chaos.

Vasanth made her Kannada cinema debut in 2019 with Birbal Trilogy. Her portrayal in the two-part romance drama Sapta Saagaradaache Ello – Side A and Side B won her the 2023 Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress – Kannada. In addition to her Telugu-language debut in Appudo Ippudo Eppudo, her later works include Baanadariyalli, Bagheera, and Bhairathi Ranagal. She made her Tamil film debuts in Ace and Madharaasi in 2025; she also starred in Kantara: A Legend—Chapter 1, one of the highest-grossing Indian films of the year. Vasanth received her training at London’s Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA).

Yash remains one of the most sought-after stars in Indian cinema, having achieved pan-India fame through the K.G.F. franchise. Well-known for playing “Rocky Bhai” in K.G.F: Chapter 1 (2018) and K.G.F: Chapter 2 (2022), Yash’s metamorphosis into a legendary action hero helped the films transcend linguistic barriers to achieve unparalleled box office success. While the K.G.F. films solidified his star power, Yash’s early career demonstrated his versatility with notable performances in projects like Mr. and Mrs. Ramachari (2014) and Googly (2013).

Notably, Toxic is directed by Geetu Mohandas, the festival circuit favourite known for Moothon. For Kannada cinema, which has gained significant international popularity since the K.G.F. craze, this ambitious endeavour marks a turning point. Written by Yash and Mohandas, Toxic is breaking new ground as the first major Indian film to be developed, written, and shot simultaneously in both Kannada and English, with dubbed versions planned for Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.