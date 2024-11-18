Toxic smog level drops in Lahore, ranked 2nd in world

LAHORE: Toxic smog level has reportedly dropped to some extent in Lahore and other cities of Punjab on Monday, ARY News reported.

Lahore ranked 2nd most polluted city in world with 497 Air Quality Index (AQI) reading.

Bahawalpur remained second most polluted city in Pakistan on the AQI list with 455 points, Rahim Yar Khan third with 376 points, and Multan 4th most polluted city with 363 points.

India’s capital New Delhi remained top of the AQI list with 1320 points reading. New Delhi switched schools to online classes Monday until further notice because of worsening toxic smog.

Levels of PM2.5 pollutants — dangerous cancer-causing microparticles that enter the bloodstream through the lungs — were recorded at 57 times above the World Health Organization’s recommended daily maximum on Sunday evening.

Bad air continuing to haunt Lahore and several other cities of Punjab despite authorities’ taking various steps to curb polluted air.

Senior provincial minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, earlier in a press conference, emphasised the severe health risks posed by smog, comparing it to the dangers experienced during COVID-19.

Punjab government recently also announced closure of schools upto higher secondary level in smog hit districts of the province till 24 November.

The decision made as the province grappling with severe air pollution, which have soared to alarming levels, affecting the public health.

For days, Lahore has been enveloped by smog, a mix of fog and pollutants caused by low-grade diesel fumes, smoke from seasonal agricultural burning and winter cooling.