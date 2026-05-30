‘Toy Story 5’ billboards spark Taylor Swift casting rumors

A new outdoor advertising campaign for Pixar’s upcoming Toy Story 5 has sparked a wave of online speculation linking the film to pop superstar Taylor Swift, after fans noticed what they believe are subtle “Easter eggs” embedded in the design.

The billboards, which prominently feature the letters “TS”, have drawn immediate attention from Swifties, often known for decoding hidden meanings in her promotional rollouts.

While “TS” could simply refer to Toy Story, fans quickly pointed out that it also matches Swift’s initials, fueling theories that she may have some involvement in the film.

Adding to the speculation, some viewers highlighted the presence of 13 stylized cloud graphics within the campaign artwork. The number 13 is widely associated with Swift, who has long considered it her lucky number and frequently incorporates it into her branding and performances.

Neither Disney nor Tyalor Swift’s representatives have commented on the campaign or the online theories.

The speculation arrives amid ongoing rumors that Swift could appear in some form in Toy Story 5, whether through voice acting or musical contribution. However, no official casting announcements have confirmed any involvement.

Director Andrew Stanton previously addressed similar rumors, stating that a song featured in the film’s final cut is not performed by Swift, though he did not rule out other possible forms of participation.

The theories have also been amplified by past fan discoveries, including a briefly visible countdown on Swift’s website that some claimed resembled visual elements associated with the Toy Story franchise.

Toy Story 5 is currently scheduled for release on June 19.