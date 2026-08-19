Toy Story 5: Digital platform release date announced

Toy Story 5 to land on digital platforms including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and Fandango at Home after a successful box office run.

Directed by Pixar veteran, Andrew Stanton (previously known for Finding Nemo and Wall-E) the film Toy Story 5, after crossing the billion Dollar mark on the global box office and is the first new film in the franchise since 2019 Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, and Joan Cusack are back voicing Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and Jessie, while Conan O’Brien and Greta Lee are among the newcomers. There are some big musical moments as well, including Taylor Swift’s “I Knew It, I Knew You,” and a cameo from Bad Bunny.

After a massive box-office run, Toy Story 5 is landing on digital platforms to buy, including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home. The latest installment touches on some topical themes, including the collective anxiety around the impact of technology, courtesy of the new character Lilypad, a smart tablet toy that threatens Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and their low-tech friends.

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In addition to the streaming date, Disney announced the physical-media release for Toy Story 5, with a 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD arriving on September 22. There will also be a Steelbook Blu-ray featuring a variant cover, as well as a five-movie box set.

There are a bunch of extras included with the physical release, including behind-the-scenes featurettes with O’Brien and Lee, as well as making-of content with the filmmakers and animators. There’s also a gag reel, plus deleted scenes. The digital release also includes music and lyric videos for Taylor Swift’s “I Knew It, I Knew You”, which are not available on the physical release.

Disney has not announced a Disney+ date for the film. Based on previous release schedules, Toy Story 5 will likely be available on the streaming service sometime in late September or early October.

As for Pixar, the Disney-owned studio’s next release is 2027’s Gatto, an original film starring Mark Ruffalo and Laurence Fishburne.