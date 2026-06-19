'Toy Story 5' expected to break 2026's movie records after premiere

Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 5 tracked around $140 million and a global launch that could reach $275 million in the preview on Thursday.

The film is expected to deliver the largest opening in Toy Story franchise history, surpassing the $120.9 million debut of Toy Story 4 in 2019. The fifth installment is also expected to rank among the biggest openings of 2026 when all is said and done.

Directed by Andrew Stanton and co-directed by Kenna Harris, Toy Story 5 reunited Woody, Buzz, Jessie, and the rest of the gang for a story centered on children’s growing attachment to technology. The film arrived 31 years after the original Toy Story.

It is being estimated that if Toy Story 5, is able to hold $13M-$14M+ revenue, higher than Lionsgate’s Michael ($12.6M), Amazon MGM Studios’ Project Hail Mary ($12M) and Disney/Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: Mandalorian and Grogu ($12M).

Illumination/Universal didn’t hold previews for Super Mario Galaxy Movie, which currently owns the best 3-day opening at the domestic box office YTD with $131.7M.

Fans have hold higher expectation for Toy Story 5 heading into the weekend with a 94% certified fresh critical score. No audience score yet. We heard heading into the weekend that the Andrew Stanton directed fifthquel had $25M in advance ticket sales, ahead of Super Mario Galaxy Movie. Domestic outlook is $140M+ at 4,425 locations with more than enough battery life from PLF and Imax screens. Global forecast is $275M, $135M expected from an 87% footprint abroad including China.