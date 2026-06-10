Toy Story 5 premiere: Tim Allen, Joan Cusack pose with kids

Tim Allen and Joan Cusack posed with their respective families at the Toy Story 5 premiere.

On Tuesday, June 9, the two castmates each walked the red carpet for the Los Angeles premiere of Disney-Pixar’s fifth installment of the popular film franchise with their loved ones.

Allen, who plays superhero action figure Buzz Lightyear in the animated movie, is a father of two. He shares daughters Katherine Allen, 36, with his ex-wife, Laura Deibel, and Elizabeth Allen-Dick, 17, with his current wife, Jane Hajduk. His kids and Hajduk, 59, posed with the actor at the A-list event (which included a surprise appearance from Taylor Swift).

Katherine, Elizabeth, and Allen’s wife also attended the June 2019 premiere of Toy Story 4.“It’s cool, I like it,” Elizabeth told PEOPLE of her reaction to the movie at the time. Meanwhile, Allen’s eldest noted that their dad being known as Buzz Lightyear was not something new for her.

“I am so used to it, he has been a toy since I was 6,” added Katherine, who was born before the first Toy Story film came out in 1995.

During the 2019 Toy Story 4 premiere, Allen told PEOPLE that Toy Story 2 was the one he and his family watched the most. As for Cusack, who voices cowgirl Jessie, she and her family also made a rare red carpet appearance.

The Addams Family Values actress recently made headlines when she and her husband Richard Burke made their first red carpet appearance in more than a decade at the London premiere of Toy Story 5 on May 28. She and Burke have been married since 1996, and have two children together: Dylan John Burke, 28, and Miles Burke, 25.

While speaking to Variety on the red carpet Tuesday, Cusack opened up about why she’s chosen to stay out of the spotlight in recent years. “I think because I’ve worked for a long time, and I feel so honored to be able to work in this industry for a long time, but it’s also great to live your life and raise your kids and be in Chicago and be a normal person. It’s kind of priceless,” she said in an interview with the outlet.

Though Toy Story fans have come to know Woody (Tom Hanks) and Buzz Lightyear as the main characters in the franchise, Allen told WIVB in April 2025 that Toy Story 5 would focus more on Cusack’s role as Jessie.

“I can tell you that it’s a lot about Jessie,” he told the news station. “Tom [Hanks] and I do — Woody and I — do realign. And there’s an unbelievable opening scene with Buzz Lightyear. I can give you that, but I can’t give you much more.” Greta Lee joins as the voice of Lilypad, a new high-tech, frog-shaped smart tablet, and Alan Cumming as Evil Bullseye, the alter ego of Woody’s horse, Bullseye.

Disney also announced in May that Bad Bunny was cast as an “effortlessly cool and mysterious” character called Pizza with Sunglasses. On Tuesday, it was also revealed that Tyla will be voicing the Inflatable Flamingo in a localized version of Toy Story 5 for Sub-Saharan audiences. Toy Story 5 is in theaters June 19.