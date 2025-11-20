Toy Story 5 represents new villain of modern times

The fifth sequel of the Toy Story franchise will be based on the impact of technology on playtime and childhood.

The new Toy Story 5, directed by Andrew Stanton, will delve into the impact of modern technology overshadowing childhood. Since the original debut of “Toy Story” in 1995, the landscape has dramatically changed. It has led Stanton to explore more existential questions in the surrounding environment related to kids’ toy interactions.

In a recent interview with Empire magazine, Stanton emphasised that the film is not merely about a conflict but rather an acknowledgement of how technology has altered the way children engage with toys. “Honestly, it’s not even really about a battle so much as the realisation of an existential problem: that nobody’s really playing with toys anymore,” he noted. He acknowledged the significant role technology plays, but stressed that they are not simply portraying it as the villain.

In a notable twist, the antagonist in “Toy Story 5” will be represented by a frog-shaped tablet named Lilypad, symbolising the prevalence of screen time in children’s lives.

While the story of Andy concluded in “Toy Story 3,” Stanton insists there are still plenty of characters left to explore. “So 3 was the end… of the Andy years,” he explained. “Nobody’s being robbed of their trilogy. They can have that and never watch another if they don’t want to.” He expressed his appreciation for how the “Toy Story” universe embraces time and change, without remaining static.

“Toy Story 5” is set to hit theatres in 2026, continuing the beloved franchise’s legacy while addressing contemporary themes.