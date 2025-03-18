Actor Tracy Morgan rushed out in a wheelchair during NBA game

Hollywood actor and standup comedian Tracy Morgan appeared to have a medical issue during the New York Knicks vs. Miami Heat NBA game at Madison Square Garden on Monday night.

The 56-year-old comedian and actor was seen vomiting while sitting courtside and was later taken out of the NBA game between the New York Knicks and Miami Heat in a wheelchair.

The NBA game between New York Knicks vs. Miami Heat was briefly delayed in the third quarter while staff cleaned the area where Tracy Morgan was sitting.

Despite the incident, the New York Knicks went on to defeat the Miami Heat 116-95.

A spokesperson from Madison Square Garden shared a statement, saying, “We hope Tracy feels better soon and look forward to seeing him back courtside.”

Tracy Morgan is a well-known NBA fan and is often seen at Madison Square Garden supporting the New York Knicks. Many fans were concerned after seeing him unwell during the NBA game.

Over the years, Tracy Morgan has faced several health challenges. He underwent a kidney transplant in 2010, suffered serious injuries in a 2014 car accident, and also battled pneumonia.

Speaking about life’s uncertainties in 2019, Tracy Morgan said, “I’m here. I’m with y’all. Fight, fight. … You don’t have to have pneumonia, get hit by a truck, or get shot. Your best bet is just to run your race.”

Fans are now hoping Tracy Morgan recovers soon and returns to enjoying NBA games at Madison Square Garden as usual.

Back in 2014, Tracy Morgan, best known for his roles on “Saturday Night Live” and “30 Rock,” was badly injured early when the limo bus he was riding in overturned in a multi-vehicle crash in New Jersey that killed another comic.

Tracy Morgan, 45, was in critical condition in an intensive care unit at a hospital in New Brunswick, New Jersey, police and his spokesman said.

The comedian James McNair, also known as Jimmy Mack, was killed in the crash on the New Jersey Turnpike, police said. McNair, who was 63 and lived in Peekskill, New York, was riding in the limo bus with Morgan.

At least three other people were hospitalized following the crash, in which a tractor-trailer struck the back of the limo bus at around 1 a.m. local time near Cranbury Township, New Jersey State Police spokesman Gregory Williams said, citing a preliminary investigation.

After the collision, involving another tractor-trailer, a sport utility vehicle and two other cars, the limo bus was on its side, Williams said.

Tracy Morgan was part of a stand-up comedy “Turn it Funny” tour and had performed at a Dover, Delaware, casino on Friday night.

He was taken by helicopter to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Center in New Brunswick, Williams said. Morgan’s spokesman said the comic would remain there on Saturday.