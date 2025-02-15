web analytics
27.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, February 15, 2025
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Trader injured in Larkana shooting, admitted at Karachi hospital

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: A Larkana trader, Sanjay Kumar, injured in a shooting incident, has been shifted to a Karachi hospital by air ambulance in a precarious condition, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Injured businessman’s brother Ameet Kumar has said that this brother Sanjay Kumar has been admitted at a private hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU) for medical attendance. “Doctors have declared his condition as serious”, brother said.

Moreover, the CCTV footage of firing on Sanjay Kumar has surfaced, in which a masked gunman can been seen to open fire at him.

Larkana Police has failed to arrest or trace the accused, even after three days passed of the gun attack.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.