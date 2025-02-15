Trader injured in Larkana shooting, admitted at Karachi hospital

KARACHI: A Larkana trader, Sanjay Kumar, injured in a shooting incident, has been shifted to a Karachi hospital by air ambulance in a precarious condition, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Injured businessman’s brother Ameet Kumar has said that this brother Sanjay Kumar has been admitted at a private hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU) for medical attendance. “Doctors have declared his condition as serious”, brother said.

Moreover, the CCTV footage of firing on Sanjay Kumar has surfaced, in which a masked gunman can been seen to open fire at him.

Larkana Police has failed to arrest or trace the accused, even after three days passed of the gun attack.