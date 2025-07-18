Karachi, Lahore traders announce shutter-down strike

KARACHI: The business community in Pakistan exhibited division regarding a planned nationwide shutter-down strike, as the Karachi and Lahore Chambers of Commerce announced the closure while the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) decided to abstain.

The business community had opposed the expanded powers of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and recent taxation measures; however their associations were divided on the strike call.

Addressing a presser, Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) President Javed Balwani announced that the traders in Karachi will observe a complete shutter-down strike on Saturday.

He said that business centers across the city will remain closed on Saturday. Ajved Balwani warned that protests will be expanded if the issues remain unresolved, seeking the government’s written assurances on the matter.

The KCCI president said that no written commitments have been received despite government talks, warning of second strike if the next meeting yields no progress.

“The chamber may extend the strike to one or two additional days next week, with a potential full-week shutdown if demands are unmet,” he said and added that the strike will remain peaceful.

Meanwhile, the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the All Pakistan Restaurants Association has also endorsed the strike call.

The business community opposed Sections 37A and 37B of the Finance Act, which they say, grant the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) ‘arbitrary’ arrest powers.

They also objected to Section 21(S), which imposes harsh penalties on cash transactions of Rs200,000 or more; mandatory digital invoicing under SRO 709; and the imposition of E-Bilty under Section 40.