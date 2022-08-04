Traders announce long march to Islamabad after 10 Muharram

FAISALABAD: The chamber of commerce officials have announced long march to Islamabad against economic crisis being faced by traders in the country, ARY News reported on Thursday.

President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce Atif Muneer and other officials addressing a press conference here announced long march to Islamabad after 10 Muharram. “They will forget any political long march after our march,” he warned.

“The country’s 58 chambers of commerce will contact with us, we will close the industry for indefinite period after Ashura,” chamber’s president said.

“Political tug of war has wreaked havoc with the industry and business in the country,” he lamented.

“Political parties should sit with business community to iron out a unanimous line of action,” he said.

“We are not ready to pay sales tax over electricity bills. The industries in Faisalabad will close and the workers will be on roads, if our demands won’t be accepted,” he said.

Atif Muneer also called the political parties to improve the conditions.

Chairman Hosiery Manufacturing body Kashif Zia said that the conditions have become difficult to work. He said Nawaz Sharif had introduced the scheme of duty drawback on local taxes and levies (DLTL), which has been closed in this government of Shehbaz Sharif.

It is to be mentioned here that the scheme was initiated to improve the liquidity problems of exporters.

