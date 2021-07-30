Traders reject Sindh govt’s decision to impose lockdown in Karachi

KARACHI: Trade bodies have rejected the Sindh government’s decision to impose lockdown in Karachi following an abnormal surge in COVID-19 cases in the province, ARY NEWS reported.

The trade leaders said that they do not accept the government’s decision to impose lockdown in the city and had suggested the government to rather increase business timing to avoid congestion.



“Many traders have been vaccinated,” they said adding that their demand for facilitating the vaccination process at business centres was not heeded by the provincial authorities.

“We have summoned a meeting of Tajir action committee to mull over the future course of action,” Illyas Memon who is part of the traders’ alliance said and added that the government had betrayed them a day after their ministers assured that decisions in favour of traders would be announced.

Another trade leader Rizwan Irfan said that the lockdown decision was against the traders and the chief minister’s decisions have disappointed them.

“We completely reject this decision as we suggested an increase in business hours rather than a complete closure,” he said.

Earlier in the day, the Sindh government announced to impose a lockdown in the province from July 31 (tomorrow) until August 08 after an abnormal surge in COVID-19 cases, especially in Karachi.

Read More: SINDH GOVT IMPOSES PROVINCE-WIDE LOCKDOWN AFTER SURGE IN COVID CASES

The decision was taken by Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah during the meeting of the COVID task force that was specially attended by opposition leaders and traders.

“Lockdown would remain in place in the province from July 31 to August 08,” Murad Ali Shah said.