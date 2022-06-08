Traders reject early closure of businesses

LAHORE: All Pakistan Trade Union Association has rejected the decision of the federal government regarding the closure of businesses at 8.30 pm, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

In an attempt to save energy, the National Economic Council (NEC) has decided to order the closure of markets across the country at 8:30 pm.

President All Pakistan Trade Union Association Khalid Pervez in his statement said that they are already facing a crunch economic situation due to loadshedding and increasing inflation. The decision will dent them heavily.

He said due to hot weather, people use to go out shopping in the evening and the decision of the NEC will create more financial problems for them.

He said no shops will be closed at 8.30 pm and announced that they will keep their businesses open as per routine.

Pervez urged the government to take back its decision regarding the early closure of businesses.

The NEC took the decision during a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The chief ministers of all provinces attended the meeting, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was represented by its chief secretary Dr Shehzad Khan.

