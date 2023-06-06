Traders reject govt’s decision of early market closure

LAHORE: The trading community has rejected the government’s energy conservation plan through market closure across the country by 8pm, saying that the government must prepare a policy in consultation with the representatives, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

In a statement, All-Pakistan Anjuman Tajiran (APAT) secretary general Naeem Mir said that the provincial government should have consulted with the trading community before agreeing to the decision.

He noted that the business community purchases the most expensive electricity, and therefore, favourable strategies should be devised for them.

He also asked whether power outages will occur following the implementation of energy conservation plan. “The status of government’s announcement will be formal when all stakeholders agree,” Naeem Mir added.

Meanwhile, Karachi Electronics Dealers Association President Muhammad Rizwan Irfan lamented that the government did not consult the traders regarding the energy-saving plan.

“Reducing business hours cannot save energy,” he said, urging the government to reconsider the decision to close the markets at 8 pm. He claimed that the traders were already facing prolonged power outrages

Rizwan further asked government not to impose decisions of the ‘closed rooms’ on the trading community. The trader said that if the administration tried to use force, there will be strong resistance.

Earlier in the day, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal announced that the federal and provincial governments have unanimously decided to shut markets by 8pm across the country under ‘energy conservation plan’.

The federal minister made the announcement while talking to journalists after a meeting of National Economic Council (NEC) chaired Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approved the estimated budget figures.

“The NEC has approved an energy conservation plan under which shops and commercial centres would be closed by 8pm,” he announced, noting that energy has become a huge challenge for Pakistan due to global prices.

He pointed out that the federal cabinet had vowed to enforce decisions under a National Energy Conservation Plan last year. “However, there was no representation of provinces in that meeting,” he said.

“But now we hope that provincial governments will ensure the implementation of the energy conservation package that has been approved today,” he added.