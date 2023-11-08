Traders, restaurant owners reject smog lockdown

LAHORE: The traders and restaurant owners have rejected the Punjab government’s decision to impose smart lockdown due to prevailing smog conditions, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The representatives of the Lahore Restaurant Association and All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajran addressed a press conference to oppose the smog lockdown in Punjab.

Nisar Chaudhry blamed the Punjab authorities for increasing financial troubles to the restaurant industry for the last three years.

He said that there was no ban in place for the factories, traffic and other factors escalating air pollution levels and smog conditions.

He criticised that the policy makers have never included restaurant associations in the consultation despite thousands of people associated with the industry.

He demanded the caretaker Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Mohsin Naqvi and ministers to withdraw the decision.

Kamran Shaikh said that restaurants have no part in escalating smog conditions. He slammed the government for the closure order of restaurants on weekends which would cause a huge financial loss to the industry.

He urged the government to devise a long-term policy to tackle the smog issue.

Naeem Mir said that the burning of crops was the major cause of smog but closure orders were issued to the business centres and local shops. He said that traders would not accept the smart lockdown notification and all shops would remain open.

Mir appealed to the caretaker Punjab CM to take back the notification.

Section 144 imposed

To control smog, the Punjab government has imposed Section-144 and health emergencies in the Lahore division.

The decision was taken after the air quality in the provincial capital and surrounding areas had worsened in the last few days.

According to the notification, Section 144 was imposed in Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, and Nankana Sahib districts.

“Educational institutions, government and private offices, cinemas, parks and restaurants would remain closed during environmental and health emergencies while markets would remain shut on Saturday,” the notification stated.

However, marriage halls, bakeries, pharmacies, public transport and construction activities would not be halted.

“People should wear masks in general, while children and the elderly should make sure that they wear it,” CM Naqvi said Tuesday in a presser, noting that they were not shutting down factories and public transport.