12 dead, over 1,400 injured in road accidents across Punjab in 24 hours

  • By Web DeskWeb Desk
    • -
  • Sep 23, 2025
    • -
  • 288 words
    • -
  • Estimated reading time 2 min
12 dead, over 1,400 injured in road accidents across Punjab in 24 hours
Share Post Using...

Comments (0)

    Leave a Comment