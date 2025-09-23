12 dead, over 1,400 injured in road accidents across Punjab in 24 hours

LAHORE: At least 12 people lost their lives and more than 1,400 were injured in 1,452 road accidents across Punjab during the past 24 hours, Rescue 1122 reported on Tuesday.

According to the spokesperson, 690 severely injured victims were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment, while hundreds of others with minor injuries were given first aid at the scene.

The highest number of accidents was recorded in Lahore, with 282 incidents, followed by 104 in Multan and 97 in Faisalabad.

A total of 1,702 people were injured across the province, including 1,380 men and 322 women. Rescue officials added that 1,440 motorcycles, 93 rickshaws, and 151 cars were involved in the crashes.

In Lahore alone, 348 people sustained injuries in traffic mishaps in the past 24 hours. Of these, 109 critically injured were shifted to hospitals, while 236 received on-the-spot medical aid.

Authorities have urged road users to strictly follow traffic laws to prevent such tragedies.

Similarly, in Karachi, at least 546 people lost their lives in traffic accidents across Karachi during the first seven months of this year.

Rescue data further revealed that 8,136 citizens sustained injuries in various traffic accidents during the same period. Heavy vehicles were involved in accidents that claimed the lives of 165 people.

The fatalities include 425 men, 51 women, 51 boys, and 19 girls.

Among heavy vehicles, trailers caused the highest number of fatalities, killing 62 people. Water tankers were responsible for 37 deaths, dumpers for 32, and buses for 20 fatalities, according to the statistics.

Authorities have urged stricter enforcement of traffic rules and improved road safety measures to curb the rising number of deadly accidents in the city.