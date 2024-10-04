Police announce traffic plan ahead Dr Zakir Naik’s lecture in Karachi

KARACHI: Traffic Police has issued a detailed traffic plan ahead of Dr Zakir Naik’s lecture which is scheduled for tomorrow [October 5], ARY News reported on Friday.

The event, set to begin at 7 PM at Bara Dari near Jinnah Bagh, is expected to draw a large crowd, prompting special parking arrangements and road closures.

Parking for attendees will be available at two designated sites: YMCA Ground and DJ College Ground.

Attendees will be required to park at these locations and walk to the Polo Ground.

Roads leading to the event, including Awan Sadar Road and the stretch from Fawara Chowk to Khajoor Chowk, will be closed.

The traffic police have recommended alternative routes for commuters.

Vehicles coming from I.I.Chandragarh Road and Shaheen Chowk will be redirected to PIDC via Ziauddin Road and Khajoor Chowk.

From PIDC, traffic will be routed to Club Road and from Metropole to Clifton or Shahrah-e-Faisal.

Further diversions include traffic from Shaheen complex signal, which will head towards MR Kayani Chowk and Zainab Market, and from Fawara Chowk towards Awari signal, leading to Shahrah-e-Faisal and Teen Talwar.

Meanwhile, both sides of Sindh Club Chowk to Metropole and Fawara Chowk will be marked as No parking zones.

The Karachi Traffic Police advises residents and attendees to plan their routes accordingly to avoid disruptions.