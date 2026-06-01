Traffic Police decide crackdown over 'road lane violation'

KARACHI: Traffic Police has decided to launch crackdown against the drivers violating the road lane rules at Karachi’s Shahrah-e-Faisal.

DIG Traffic Pir Muhammad Shah on Monday said that the faceless enforcement of traffic rules has been initiated at Shahrah-e-Faisal, the key traffic artery of the city.

“Commercial vehicles and motorbikes would now be bound to two left-side lanes, while the right-side lanes have been reserved for the speedy private vehicles,” traffic police chief said.

DIG said that on the three-lane road, middle lane could be used by the commercial and private vehicles.

“The Traffic Police’s awareness phase has come to end, and the e-ticketing system has been activated from today,” official said.

Automated challans will be delivered over breach of rules, he said.

Traffic Police chief advised citizens for strict compliance of the traffic rules.