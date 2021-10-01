Friday, October 1, 2021
Traffic police officer gets dragged on car, video goes viral

The video of a traffic police officer being dragged on the bonnet of a speeding car for a kilometre in Mumbai made rounds on social media.

The incident was reported from the Andheri area of Mumbai.

An Indian news agency reported that the incident unfolded at JP Road on Thursday morning. A First Information Report was filed against the unidentified driver.

An official claimed that the victim Vijay Singh Gurav was performing his duty when the vehicle came from the wrong side and started heading towards SV Road.

The driver was signalled to stop but he tried to evade the cops after showing off an identification card.

The police officer jumped on the bonnet of the speeding vehicle to stop its driver but instead, he got dragged for approximately one kilometre before getting thrown off.

Netizens are blaming the police officer himself for his way to stop the driver while some of social media users have found the driver responsible.

