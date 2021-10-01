Traffic police officer gets dragged on car, video goes viral

The video of a traffic police officer being dragged on the bonnet of a speeding car for a kilometre in Mumbai made rounds on social media.

The incident was reported from the Andheri area of Mumbai.

An Indian news agency reported that the incident unfolded at JP Road on Thursday morning. A First Information Report was filed against the unidentified driver.

An official claimed that the victim Vijay Singh Gurav was performing his duty when the vehicle came from the wrong side and started heading towards SV Road.

Watch video

Traffic cop Gurav sat on car bonnet to stop him as he was trying to flee for driving in wrong way direction ( cop should not risk their life this way, just take pic & issue echallan, what he wanted to do by stopping him?)#Mumbai#RoadSafety pic.twitter.com/5jmEPaSDdL — @PotholeWarriors 🇮🇳 #PotholesFreeMumbai🌩🚙🛵🛣 (@PotholeWarriors) October 1, 2021

The driver was signalled to stop but he tried to evade the cops after showing off an identification card.

The police officer jumped on the bonnet of the speeding vehicle to stop its driver but instead, he got dragged for approximately one kilometre before getting thrown off.

Netizens are blaming the police officer himself for his way to stop the driver while some of social media users have found the driver responsible.

Who told this policeman to sit on the bonnet, let him take his photo, these policemen will not deter from their antics — MR.RATHOR (@MRRATHOR7) October 1, 2021

Car is not a public property to sit-down on bonnet. He would have issued online challan for wrong entry.owner of the car has done right and given him a free ride, next time onwards cop will not repeat such knowingly mistake/ dadagiri — Rajiv Rohilla (@RajivRohilla12) October 1, 2021