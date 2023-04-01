Traffic on Kohlu-Sibi National Highway yet to restore after rain

KOHLU: Traffic flow could not be restored at Sibi-Kohlu National Highway after disruption for three days due to the parts of the road swept away in rain flooding, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Parts of the National Highway were swept away in heavy flooding at Fazal Shah, Gradh Wadh and Sonari in recent heavy rainfall.

Vehicular traffic was suspended after landslides at various points on the Sibi-Kohlu highway, which has disrupted land link of Kohlu with Quetta and other parts of Balochistan.

Meanwhile, the land link of an area of Kohlu district, Tambili, was severed with the district headquarter during rainfall and flooding, has yet to be restored.

Moreover, traffic between Balochistan and Sindh remained suspended after a temporary bridge on Bolan River was washed away in a flash flood.

The rain, which continued with thunderstorms caused disruptions to normal life in different parts of the province.

The spell of heavy rain, which started last Tuesday morning, continued throughout the night and Wednesday in Quetta and surrounding areas, submerged parts of the provincial capital, as rainwater entered low lying settlements, particularly in slums, while a swollen stream threatened areas on the outskirts of the city.

Rainstorms played havoc in Zhob, Loralai, Pishin, Chaman, Qila Abdullah, Toba Achakzai, Ziarat, Dukki, Qila Saifullah, Kalat, Mastung, Khuzdar, Sibi, Bolan, Lasbela, Naseerabad, Kachhi, Dalbandin, Taftan, Noshki, Gwadar, and many parts of the Makran division.

