Traffic warden foils abduction bid of child in Lahore: CTO

LAHORE: A traffic wardens foiled an alleged bid of kidnapping of a child here, quoting the chief traffic officer, ARY News reported on Sunday.

“A patrolling officer saw a motorbike rider taking a crying child with him at the College Road,” CTO Muntazir Mehdi stated. “Patrolling officer, Zaheer, suspected some foul play and stopped the motorbike rider,” the traffic official said.

“Seeing the patrolling officer, the child started crying loudly,” traffic officer said. “The accused tried to leave the child as well as the motorcycle to escape from the scene”. “Traffic warden Zaheer, however, caught the suspect motorcyclist,” traffic official said.

“The child aged 14, later said that the motorbike rider was taking him forcefully with him,” according to the official.

Traffic warden, later, handed over the child and accused motor-biker to the police.

CTO Muntazir Mehdi said that the traffic wardens apart of ensuring smooth flow of vehicular traffic in city also helping in protection of citizens.