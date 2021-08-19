Traffic warden killed after being overrun by bus in Lahore

LAHORE: A traffic warden has been killed after being overrun by a bus in Lahore after the former tried to stop it under overloading charges, ARY NEWS reported on Thursday.

According to a spokesman for Lahore Traffic police, the traffic warden Tauseef was performing his duty at the out gate of Lari Adda when he was overrun by a bus.

“Tauseef tried to intercept the bus when the driver refused to stop it and crushed the cop to death,” the police spokesman said.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muntazir Mehdi visited the home of the victim and conveyed condolence over the incident.

The slain cop is survived by a widow and two sons and daughters each. Mutazir Mehdi assured the family of ensuring immediate arrangement for education and other expenses of the victim’s children.

The traffic police spokesman said that the funeral prayers of the cop would be offered on Friday (tomorrow).

In another such incident, a traffic warden was shot dead in a firing incident that took place in the vicinity of Civil Lines police station of Rawalpindi.

The assailants on a motorcycle opened fire on security officials who were performing snap checking near Carriage Factory in the area. A traffic warden lost his life in the firing, whereas, an attacker was killed in retaliation.

The martyred traffic warden is identified as Muhammad Naveed as it is the third attack on police officials in the twin cities during the past four days.

According to police, the alleged attacker killed in retaliation was identified as Shahid. It emerged that the attacker was also involved in the murder of an inspector Imran who gunned him down along with his accomplice.

Police claimed that the men were furious over the seizure of their vehicles by the inspector which he handed over to Kallar Syedan police station.