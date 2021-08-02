Traffic warden lodges police complaint against Aamir Liaquat

KARACHI: The traffic warden has lodged a police complaint to seek the registration of a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of National Assembly (MNA) Aamir Liaquat Hussain, ARY News reported on Monday.

After Aamir Liaquat Hussain shared a video of alleged police mistreatment against the citizen, the traffic warden decided to register a case against the lawmaker.

The traffic warden moved to Ferozeabad police station where he lodged a complaint to seek the registration of a case against the politician.

Police officials told the media that they will wait for the district police whether a case will be filed against the lawmaker or not.

Prior to the traffic cop’s complaint, Aamir Liaquat Hussain has blasted police officials for allegedly mistreating citizens in Karachi in the name of COVID-19 lockdown.

Aamir Liaquat Hussain shared a video on Twitter regarding the alleged ill-treatment of police with citizens on the roads by illegal taking advantage of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.

اپنے حلقے میں پولیس کی پیدا گیری نہیں چلنے دوں گا، عوام کو روک روک کر پیسے مانگ رہے تھے منہ کھلا ہوا ہے ان کا لاک ڈاؤں میں … پورا دن کئی ٹریفک پولیس اور پولیس کے اہلکاروں کو پکڑا ہے pic.twitter.com/w33Wnm51EW — Aamir Liaquat Husain (@AamirLiaquat) August 2, 2021

It showed that Aamir Liaquat Hussain was shouting at the police officials on the road regarding the issue of COVID-19 vaccination cards.

He captioned the video that he will not allow the police to take bribes from the citizens in his constituency. The PTI MNA alleged that the cops were demanding bribes after stopping citizens on the roads.