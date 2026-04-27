Tragedy Strikes Ahead of Shakira's Brazil Concert: A Crew Member Dies

A somber atmosphere surrounds Shakira’s highly anticipated concert in Brazil, scheduled for May 2 on Copacabana Beach, after a tragic accident claimed the life of a crew member.

The worker was part of the team setting up the stage when the incident occurred, according to event organizers Todo Mundo No Rio.

Shakira’s Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour has been marked by several challenges, including cancellations and postponements due to safety concerns and logistical issues.

In a announcement shared on social media platform Instagram, organisers of the “Todo Mundo No Rio” concert confirmed the incident.

“The event organisers confirm that an accident this Sunday afternoon (April 26th) tragically claimed the life of a professional who was working on assembling the structures for the show,” read the translated message, which was originally written in Portuguese.

Despite these setbacks, the tour has broken records, becoming the highest-grossing Latin tour of all time, with over $421.6 million earned from 86 concerts.

The concert will proceed as planned, with Shakira and her team working to ensure a memorable performance for fans.

This incident echoes past challenges faced by the singer, including stage safety concerns and hospitalizations.