Tragedy struck Dhaka Capitals

Tragedy struck the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) franchise Dhaka Capitals on Saturday as assistant coach, Mahbub Ali Zaki, collapsed just before the Rajshahi Warriors clash in Sylhet and later passed away.

The incident occurred during pre-match preparations, roughly 20 minutes before the scheduled start.

Players from both teams were warming up near their dressing rooms when Zaki suddenly fell ill and collapsed.

Emergency medical attention was administered immediately, including CPR, before he was rushed to Al Haramain Hospital in Sylhet.

Despite intensive care efforts and being moved to the hospital’s ICU, Zaki, a seasoned domestic cricket coach, could not be saved and succumbed to a heart attack.

Dhaka Capitals confirmed the heartbreaking development through an official statement on social media, expressing profound grief over the loss.

“It is with great sadness to we inform you that our dear assistant coach of the Dhaka Capitals family has left us after suffering from heart disease,” the franchise wrote on Facebook.

“We are deeply saddened by this irreparable loss. May his soul rest in peace. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.”