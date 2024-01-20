Tragic accident in dense fog claims three lives near Multan

PATTOKI: At least three people lost their lives after a poultry supply truck rammed into the trailer truck parked on the roadside near New Kacheri Road, Multan, due to the dense fog and low visibility, ARY News reported.

A traffic accident was reported from Multan in which three people were killed, while two others sustained injuries.

The rescue officials shifted the injured individuals to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital for medical assistance.

Last week, two passenger vans and a trailer truck met with an accident on the national highway due to dense fog, resulting in the loss of two lives, including a woman.

According to the details, more than 15 individuals, including women and children got injured while two others died in a tragic accident on the national highway.

Rescue sources revealed that the accident occurred on a national highway near Naushahro Feroze district, where the rescue teams shifted the injured to the nearest hospital.