web analytics
26.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, October 27, 2024
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Tragic bus accident claims four lives in Upper Kohistan

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

A passenger bus plunged into a ditch, resulting in the deaths of four individuals and injuring more than 23 others, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to rescue officials, the incident occurred while the bus, carrying over 30 passengers, including women and children, was en route.

The police reported that rescue operations commenced immediately at the accident site, with emergency services working diligently to assist the injured.

A total of 20 injured passengers were transported to RHQ Hospital in Chilas, where medical staff, led by Medical Superintendent Shakur Ahmad, is on high alert to provide necessary treatment.

As of now, a total of 23 injured individuals are receiving treatment at various medical facilities.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident to determine the cause of the accident.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.